HALLOWEEN PARADES

Bangor – Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Bangor Park.

Bath – Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 16). Starts at Broad Street and Main Street, ends at Route 987 and Barrall Avenue.

Catasauqua/North Catasauqua – Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. (rain date Oct. 23).

City of Bethlehem – 103rd annual parade on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Easton/Phillipsburg – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. starting on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ending at Centre Square Easton.

Hellertown – Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. (rain or shine).

Nazareth – Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. (rain or shine).

Northampton Jack Frost – 75th annual parade on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 24).

Northern Lehigh (Slatington/Walnutport) – Canceled.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Allen Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bangor Borough – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bath Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bushkill Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Catasauqua Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. (rain or shine).

Chapman Borough – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m.

East Allen Township – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. (rain date Oct. 26).

East Bangor Borough – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Easton City (Downtown, Southside, Westward and College Hill) – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Forks Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Glendon Borough – N/A

Hanover Township – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lehigh Township – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lower Nazareth Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Saucon Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moore Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nazareth Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Northampton Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

North Catasauqua Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. (rain or shine).

Palmer Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pen Argyl Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. (rain or shine).

Plainfield Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine).

Portland Borough – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Roseto Borough – Will be confirmed at the Roseto Borough Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7. Check back for update.

Stockertown Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tatamy Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Mount Bethel Township – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Upper Nazareth Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Walnutport Borough – Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Township – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

West Easton Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilson Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wind Gap Borough – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

LOCAL HALLOWEEN AND FALL EVENTS

(Not a comprehensive list of all Northampton County events)

Allen Township Spooktacular Evening in the Park – Friday, Oct 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Howertown Park, 10 Short Ln., Northampton. Showing Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” No smoking, alcoholic beverages or pets.

Bangor Borough Octoberfest – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bangor Memorial Park, 90 Eisenhart Blvd., Bangor. Hayrides, train rides, scarecrow stuffing, pumpkin painting, costume contest, apple pie baking contest, food, vendors and more.

Bath Borough Annual Mayor’s Community Campfire – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Volunteer Firefighters Park, 300 N. Chestnut Street, Bath. Live music by Uncle Smiley.

Bath Borough Treats-with-a-Trooper – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. outside Bath Borough Hall, 121 S. Walnut St., Bath.

Bath Borough Down to the farm with Bluey – Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Unangst Tree Farms, 7300 Bath Pike, Bath.

Bethlehem City 14th Annual Oktoberfest presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport – Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays at the SteelStacks, 645 E. First St., Bethlehem. Brews, food, live music, local artisans, glassblowing demonstrations, pup parades, dachshund races, bratwurst toss, karaoke, Pa. State Steinholding Championship, Dragtoberfest, Oktoberfest Kong Pong Tourney, Yuengling Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk, human foosball tournament, bratwurst eating competition and more. Visit SteelStacks.org for more information and event schedule.

Bethlehem City 27th Annual Haunted Garage – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., 3817 Timothy Ln., Bethlehem. This year’s theme is the Bethlehem Prison.

Bethlehem City Candy Carnival – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, 3100 Hecktown Rd., Bethlehem. Carnival games, candy, prizes, food and beverages.

Bethlehem City Cops ‘n’ Kids Lehigh Valley Halloween Surprises – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northampton Community College Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 E. Third St., Bethlehem. Taylor the friendly witch reads The Witch’s Cat by Sonica Ellis, followed by black cat crafts. Appropriate for ages four and up.

Bethlehem City No Tricks Just a Bunch of Treats – Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12 to 5 p.m. at The Outlets at Wind Creek, 77 Wind Creek Blvd., Bethlehem. Trick or treating, kids’ activities, costume contests, coloring contests and the first 150 kids will receive a free goodie bag each day.

Bethlehem City Trunk-or-Treat presented by Roots to Wings – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., 2224 Industrial Dr., Bethlehem. The event is free, but tickets are required. Candy, bounce house, prizes and more.

Bethlehem City Trunk-or-Treat presented by Steel City’s Best – Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. (rain date Oct. 20) at Steel City’s Best, 1926 Second St., Bethlehem. 100 free pumpkins for the first families to arrive, character meet and greet, music and candy.

Bethlehem City Witches Night Market – Saturday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sun Inn Courtyard, 558 Main St., Bethlehem. Vendors, food and beverages, witchy beauty contest and crafts for children and adults.

Bethlehem Township Trunk-or-Treat presented by Nancy Run Fire Company – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School, 3300 Chester Rd., Bethlehem.

Bushkill Township Ladies Auxiliary and Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Third Annual Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company, 155 Firehouse Dr., Nazareth.

Catasauqua Borough Harvest & Haunts Festival – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George Taylor House, 35 S. Front St., Catasauqua. Vendors, crafters, historical tours, wine tastings with Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, face painting, pumpkin painting, haunted house walk and kids’ activities and games.

Catasauqua Borough Police Department Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Catasauqua Park, 501 American St., Catasauqua.

East Allen Township Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park West, 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd., Northampton. Best decorated car contest, best costume contest, crafts, fire trucks and more.

Easton City Farmers’ Market Pumpkins & Pooches – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1288 Larry Holmes Dr., Easton. Costume contests, howl-o-ween photo opportunity, mini agility course, trick-or-treat, pumpkin painting, children’s crafts, live music and more.

Easton City Fifth Annual Northampton County Festival – Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Rd., Easton. Music, vendors, food trucks, adult beverages and awards.

Easton City Lehigh Valley Space Fest – Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lafayette College in the Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center, Hugel Science Center and Anderson Courtyard. More information and event schedule at lvspacefest.org.

Easton City Neighborhood Pop-Up Festival – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nevin Park, 224. E. Lafayette St., Easton. Live music from TimeWhys, moon bounce, Balloons the Clown, food and beverages from the Pizza Wagon food truck.

Easton City Powerful Pumpkins – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Safe Harbor Easton, 536 Bushkill Dr., Easton. Pumpkin smashing, light refreshments and treat bags.

Easton City Spooky Science – Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m., at the Nurture Nature Center, 518 Northampton St., Easton. Fun science demonstrations.

Forks Township Trunk-or-Treat – Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Forks Township Community Park amphitheater area, 500 Zucksville Rd., Easton.

Forks Township United Church of Christ Trunk-or-Treat and Pumpkin Decorating – Sunday, Oct. 20 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Forks UCC, 4500 Sullivan Trl., Stockertown.

Freemansburg Borough Fall Fest and Bonfire – Saturday, Oct. 19 fall fest from 3 to 6 p.m., bonfire at 6:15 p.m., Gerald C. Yob Community Park, 400 Cambria St., Freemansburg. Food trucks, kids’ activities and more.

Hanover Township Community Center Fall Fest – Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. with music, food, hayrides, face painting, pumpkins, woodcarving demo and raffle, 3660 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem.

Hanoverville Roadhouse Fifth Annual Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., 5099 Township Line Rd., Bethlehem.

Hellertown Kindred Spirits Magickal Market of Witchy Wares – Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carriage House at Heintzelman’s, 326 Main St., Hellertown.

Kreidersville Halloween Dance Party – Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Rd., Northampton.

Lehigh Township 12th Annual Becky’s Drive-In Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 26), 4548 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport.

Lower Mount Bethel Township Car, Truck, Tractor & Vendor Show presented by Lower Mount Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Department – Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverton Ballfields, 7701 Martin Crk., Belvidere Highway, Bangor. Halloween costumes, trunk-or-treat, tricky tray, vendors, crafters, rides and more.

Nazareth Borough Fourth Annual Cars & Coffee with a Cop – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nazareth Borough Park, 475 N. Broad St., Nazareth.

Nazareth Borough Trunk-or-Treat presented by Action Karate – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nazareth Borough Park, 475 N. Broad St., Nazareth.

Nazareth Borough Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m., South Main Street between Belvidere and Walnut streets, Nazareth. Vendors, food trucks, live music, children’s activities, steinholding competitions and more.

Nazareth Borough Second Annual Fall Festival presented by Mountain View Family Drive-In – Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 602 Jacobsburg Rd., Nazareth.

Nazareth Borough Fall Festival/Craft Fair presented by St. John’s UCC – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Food, kids’ activities, crafters/vendors, apple pie baking contest at 2 p.m., costume contest at 1 p.m., live music from the Faith Force Praise Band at 11 a.m. and food drive for Choice Pantry Food Drive.

Northampton Area High School Theater Troupe Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1619 Laubach Ave., Northampton. Candy, face painting, games, prizes and awards.

Northampton Borough Sixth Annual Witches Day Out – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Tri-Boro Sportsman Club, 2110 Canal St., Northampton. Vendors, tricky tray, kids’ activities, mediumship, card readers, reiki, rides, food and more.

Northampton Borough Trunk-or-Treat presented by New Journey Community Church – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., 1769 Newport Ave., Northampton.

North Catasauqua Autumnfest & Car Show – Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Catasauqua William J. Albert Memorial Park, 701 Grove St., North Catasauqua. Games, food, live music from Flirtin’ with the Mob at 1 p.m., craft/flea market and kids’ activities.

Palmer Park Malloween Trick-or-Treat – Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Palmer Park Mall, 123 Palmer Park Mall, Easton. Candy, free digital photos with a spooky backdrop and costume contest.

Palmer Township Bark & Boo Fest – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palmer Park Mall. Human and dog costume contests, free photos with spooky backdrops, vendors, crafters, mall shops, visit with dog rescues and adoptable pups.

Roseto Borough Fall Family Fun Night – Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Roseto Ball Park, 332 Falcone Ave., Bangor.

Tatamy Borough Fall Fest and 5K Fun Run – Saturday, Sept. 28, Fall Fest from 12 to 4 p.m. on Broad Street between Seventh and Eighth streets with food, ice cream, local vendors and live music. Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. at Tatamy Fire Company, 164 Bushkill St., Tatamy.

Tatamy Borough Fifth Annual Lehigh Valley VegStock Festival – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date Oct. 13), 336 Bushkill St., Tatamy. Food, adult beverages, live music, vendors, kids’ activities, hayrides, lifestyle medicine presentations and more.

Upper Mount Bethel Fall Festival Three Year Anniversary Celebration – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at All Aspects at the Barn, 1584 S. Delaware Dr., Mount Bethel. Artisan/vendor tents, food trucks, adult beverages, live music, pumpkins and mums, petting farm, bounce house, corn pits and basket raffle to benefit Team Tommy.

Upper Mount Bethel Pharmacy Trunk-or-Treat – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Park, 1535 Potomac St., Mount Bethel.

Upper Nazareth Township Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tuskes Park, 3040 Bath Pike, Nazareth.

Walnutport Canal Days Festival – Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 411 S. Canal St., Walnutport.

Washington Township (Bangor) Trunk-or-Treat – Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the township building, 1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor.

Williams Township Fest O’ Fall – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Township Municipal Field, 655 Cider Press Rd., Easton. Vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, fire truck rides, pumpkin decorating, fun run, fireworks at dusk and more.

Wilson Borough Fourth Annual Boro Fall Fest – Thursday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 13 at Meuser Park, 2240 Northampton St., Easton. Four days of live music, rides, food, games, vendors and fireworks. More information and musical act lineup at borofallfest.com.

Wind Gap Third Annual Community Pharmacy Trunk-or-Treat – Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m., 131 S. Broadway, Wind Gap. Costume contest, music, games and vendors.