Darvin G. Hartzell

Darvin G. Hartzell passed away peacefully on July 23, 2024, at the age of 101 at Sycamore Run Rehabilitation Center in Millersburg, Ohio. Born in Bath, Pa. on June 14, 1923, to the late Earle and Thelma (Wittle) Hartzell, Darvin’s journey through life was marked by a determination to grow beyond his Depression-era upbringing.

Darvin grew up on Cherry Hill outside Nazareth, Pa. with his sister, the late Dorrace (Woodward), and parents. He graduated from Nazareth High School in June 1942 and joined the U.S. Coast Guard that fall. He was posted aboard the CG Cutter Mistletoe, which patrolled the Chesapeake Bay, then down along the Atlantic coast to Norfolk. Towards the war’s end, he attended radio school, preparing for an assignment where he would have been among the first men ashore during the planned invasion of Japan. Following the war, he received an honorable discharge and returned to Nazareth. He was a lifetime member of the Harold V. Knecht Post 415 of the American Legion.

Not wishing to return to his pre-war job at the local cement plant, he used the GI Bill to enroll in a refrigeration school in Cleveland in 1946. Ultimately, Darvin was hired as an office worker in the accounting department at the Ramsey-Bennett Co. which sold air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In the early ’60s, he was employed by Brubaker, Helfrich & Taylor, CPAs. He took evening classes at Western Reserve University, until he was confident enough to pass the state exam and become a Certified Public Accountant. In 1972, he was hired at Hausser & Taylor, a local accounting firm, where he was named one of 26 partners and worked most of his career as an auditor serving Cleveland-area clients.

Darvin was married to Thelma Jane (Weber) for 38 years. They raised two sons, Brian, now 75, and living outside Loudonville, Ohio, and Eric, 64, in Columbus. Brian is married to Terry Ann (Schamber) and they have two children, Doreen Hartzell of Bruno, Minn., and Bradford Hartzell of Oak Point, Texas. Eric is married to Virginia Pausal.

After Darvin retired, he moved to Arizona from 1985 until 2008, then to Harrison, Ark. He relocated to Loudonville, Ohio in 2021. During these years, he was married to Jacqueline (Jaclyn) Junglas and together they were active with their local churches. Jaclyn passed away in 2020. He leaves step-daughter Beverly Pardo of Mesa, Ariz., and sisters-in-law Ruth Davis of Springfield, Mo. and Judy Werner of Prescott, Ariz. In his final years, Darvin resided at McMullen Assisted Care in Loudonville.

Services: A graveside memorial service and interment is planned for Green Mount Cemetery in Bath, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Local arrangements are entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Schoeneck Moravian Church, located at 316 N. Broad St. Ext., Nazareth, PA 18064.

Sylvia M. Manogue

Sylvia M. Manogue, 86, of Danielsville, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital – Carbon Campus in Lehighton, Pa. Born Aug. 21, 1938, in Whitehall-Hokendauqua, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Sandova and the late Elizabeth (Matis) Sandova. She was the wife of Robert J. Manogue, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage this past May 20, 2024.

Sylvia was a 1956 graduate of Whitehall High School who worked for the former Western Electric Co., Allentown, Pa. for 35 years before retiring. Sylvia enjoyed traveling, gardening, caring for her cars and spending time in Florida.

Surviving along with husband Robert are sons, Kevin A. Reppert, of Northampton, Pa., Robert J. Manogue, of Walnutport, Pa. and Rodney J. Manogue, of Perkasie, Pa., daughter, Tina M. Rice, of Hesperia, Calif., brother, Francis Sandova (Lorraine), of W. Catasauqua, Pa.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Jeramy and Jack; three great-grandsons, Gabriel, Matthew and Julius. She was predeceased by son, Randy Rice, and brothers, Joseph, John and infant Alexander Sandova.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 with the Deacon Michael Kudla officiating. Family and friends could call from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment followed in Danielsville Union Cemetery, Danielsville, Pa.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to Carbon County Friends of Animals or American Cancer Society, both c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.