Since 2016, Northampton resident George Stubits has been helping to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month—with his beard.

Every October, George goes to Bucks & Babes in Bath to get his beard dyed hot pink in support of the health campaign.

“I remember when [George] first asked me to color his beard…and pink! I was shocked, but when he told me why, I thought it was so thoughtful to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month!” said Shea Missmer, owner of Bucks & Babes.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a health campaign held every October, aiming to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide, according to breastcancer.org.

You may be most familiar with its pink theme, however, the month features a number of campaigns and programs aiming to: “support people diagnosed with breast cancer, educate people about breast cancer risk factors, encourage women to go for regular breast cancer screenings starting at age 40 or earlier, depending on personal breast cancer risk, and fundraise for breast cancer research,” says breastcancer.org.

George, a retired plumber of over 30 years with Plumbers Union Local 690, said he gets stopped a lot throughout the month by people commenting on his beard or wishing to take pictures, always with positivity.

George gave an example of a time that he was at Bucks & Babes getting his beard dyed pink, a breast cancer survivor who happened to be at the salon at the same time, thanked him for coloring his beard for the cause.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done because of all the people I get to talk to about it,” said George.

George intends to continue dying his beard pink every October, and he said he may even dye his hair pink as well to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the tradition in 2026.

If you would like to donate to support breast cancer research or a foundation, some popular charities include American Cancer Society, breastcancer.org, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen Foundation and Young Survival Coalition.