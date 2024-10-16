Wilson F. Rissmiller

Wilson F. Rissmiller, 94, of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at Alexandria Manor of Bath. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence E. Rissmiller (Hahn) to whom he was married to for 37 years before her passing in 1989. Born in Bushkill Township, Wilson was a son of the late Wilson and Alta Rissmiller (Williamson).

Wilson worked as a truck driver. Wilson was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moore Township and a former member of the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he dutifully served on the fire police. He shared a special bond with his wife, engaging in activities such as bowling, hunting, fishing and competitive shooting together for many memorable years.

He will be lovingly remembered by a sister, Nama Shoemaker of Bushkill Township; niece, Roxanne Shook of Pen Argyl and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Wilson was predeceased by companion of 30 years, Marion M. Gostony; siblings, Sterling R. Rissmiller, Catherine M. James, Erna M. Petersen and Adrienne R. Beck.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., 2165 Community Dr., Moorestown, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Cemetery – Bushkill Center. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 696 Johnson Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064.