Russell M. Biechy

Russell M. Biechy, 84, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospice- Inpatient Unit. He was the beloved companion of Marie Heimer of Moore Township. Russell was a son of the late Leroy and Helen Biechy (Butz).

Russell found joy in being a member of the Pocono Old Tyme Club; he had passion for tinkering and hit and miss engines, relishing in the distinctive chug and rhythmic pause that characterized these machines.

Survivors: He will be dearly missed by his children, Debbie Fulton (David) of Bethlehem, Barbie Williamson of Naples, Fla., Russell Biechy Jr. (Angel) and Lori Jurczak (Ted) of Lehigh Township; grandchildren, Hillary, Richie, Steph, Rob, Tyler, Nicole and Travis; great-grandchildren, Alana, Callie, Kora and Kayson; siblings, Dale Biechy (Virginia) of Gouldsboro and Gladys Wambold of Effort; and many nieces and nephews. Russell was predeceased by a son, Rodney Biechy; siblings, Ethel Pysher, Malvena Beam, Hilda Anthony, Marlene Kocher and Beatrice Shafer; brothers, Wilford, Harold, Leonard, Clayton, Richard, Ernest, Lester and John.

As per Russell’s wishes, no services will be held. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. – Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pocono Old Tyme, P.O. Box 06, Gilbert, PA 18331-000 or at http://www.poconooldtyme.com/.

Mauro D. Forte, Jr.

Mauro “Daniel” Forte, Jr., 71, of Mahanoy City, Pa. died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Schuylkill Campus, Pottsville. Born on Dec. 8, 1952, in Hazleton, Pa., he was the son of the late Mauro D. Forte, Sr. Daniel was the husband of the late Carol A. (Hertzog) Forte, with whom he shared 19 years of loving marriage prior to her passing in 2022. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Daniel worked as a former supervisor at Valley Pet Supply in Allentown, until retiring. He also took pride as a devoted newspaper carrier throughout his lifetime. Daniel’s favorite pastimes were going bowling and fishing, but his greatest joy was going to Knoebels with his grandchildren.

Survivors: He will be missed by his family including his three daughters, Anna Weaver, Angela M. Forte, Tania L. Fell and her husband James; sons, Mauro D. Forte, III and Joshua M. Smith; brother, Joseph Forte; sister-in-law, Margaret Orchulli; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony, a sister, Angela, and a granddaughter, Legacy.

Services: A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut Street, Bath, PA 18014. Family and friends may call, Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the funeral home. Interment will take place in Forks Cemetery, Easton, Pa.