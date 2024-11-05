1 of 7

On Saturday, Nov. 2, a brush fire started on Blue Mountain in Lehigh Township.

Due to the spread of the fire, air support began on Sunday, Nov. 3, with helicopters arriving from Gettysburg.

Additionally, Northampton County Emergency Management also set up a mobile command unit to assist with operations and planning.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been assisting and more than 200 volunteer firefighters from neighboring counties have been on the scene assisting Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co., along with state game commission and National Park Service representatives.

A controlled burn began on Sunday night in order to contain the fire and protect the homes below the fire.

Then on Monday morning, Type 3 incident management team arrived on the scene; however, the fire continues to burn.

According to officials, on Monday evening, Nov. 4, a total of 577 acres had burned and the fire containment was at 25%.

All personnel on the mountain, along the Appalachian Trail, were able to hold the forward spread from crossing the ridge to the north and crews were successful in their attempt to halt the spread toward the east, above Timberline Road.

Officials said there are still many days ahead of hard work securing the perimeter and extinguishing hotspots.

Therefore, residents and recreationalists are asked to avoid the fire area as it is still receiving “diligent work” and poses a risk with hotspots and falling trees.

At present time, officials say the threat to residences off of Timberline Road has greatly decreased. However, people will continue to see glowing trees and pockets of interior activity. Smoke will also be present for the foreseeable future and personnel will continue to remain onsite working and monitoring the conditions.

On Sunday, a command center was established at the Lehigh Township Municipal Building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.

A request for donations of water from the Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. turned into an outpouring of support from the community.

Within hours, they had received above and beyond what they had originally asked for as a line of residents wishing to make donations was backed up by half of a mile at the command center Sunday morning. Some of the donations included food, water, lotion, wipes, lip balm, medicine, hand sanitizer, hand warmers, beanies, headlamps, batteries, money and so much more!

“The amount of support is overwhelming. The community coming together like this is like nothing we have ever seen. From the bottom of our hearts…thank you!” the fire company stated in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Other neighboring fire departments were accepting donations as well.

Presently, over 50 local restaurants, businesses, churches and organizations have donated food, beverages, supplies and funds to the firefighters as they continue to fight the massive blaze.

Additionally, fundraisers have been established for anyone who would like to donate monetary support.

Those wishing to donate to Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. for the purchase of supplies may do so by visiting bit.ly/40x5JDf.

The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce has also launched an emergency fundraiser to support the firefighters; for more information on how to donate to their fundraiser, please call 610-573-4010 or 484-834-7868.