During the October 22 Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Gary Behler spoke on behalf of residents along 32nd Street. Behler said there has been an increasing amount of speeding, posing a danger to pedestrians and drivers.

Behler asked whether a stop sign or other form of traffic control can be installed along the road, which has seen an increase in traffic since new housing was developed.

Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said a traffic study is required for a stop sign; however, flashing speed limit lights may also help control drivers’ behaviors.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said the township’s road crew will install speed limit signs for two weeks and monitor traffic along 32nd Street and Kennedy Drive. This, said Treadwell, would be enough data to help inform a future decision.

In other news, two security releases for the High Meadow Estates development were approved. Supervisors released $813,436.44 for Phase 1 and $28,749.53 for Phase 2.

During the Oct. 22 meeting, supervisors also awarded the Dry Run Interceptor project to the Lindsay Corporation for $59,597. This stormwater management project is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

Finally, Eckhart announced that the township received a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The funds from this grant, which came from gaming revenue, will be used toward the township’s municipal building renovation.

The state awarded over $600 million to local municipalities.

Supervisors thanked State Rep. Zach Mako, State Senator Nick Miller and county representatives for helping the township receive this funding.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.