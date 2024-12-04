Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, Dec. 2 to discuss enrollment in the State Unemployment Solvency Fund, the hiring of two police officers, the upcoming recycling center project, the Nazareth Blue Eagles Marching Band championship win and the official date that the Christmas lights are turned on throughout the borough.

During regular business, council approved the borough’s enrollment in the State Unemployment Solvency Fund for 2025, which removes the borough’s obligation to pay for layoffs and reduced scheduling unemployment claims from other employers, while still maintaining responsibility for the borough’s own layoffs and hourly reductions. The cost of one year is $4,029.36.

The vote was split 6-3 with councilpersons Christopher D. Crook, Laureen Pellegrino and Kayla Green voting against the enrollment due to the borough’s underutilization of this contractual service in previous years.

Under police agenda items, council unanimously approved the hiring of Kyle Stoudt as a full-time police officer effective Dec. 22 and the hiring of Sean Braddock as a part-time police officer. These hires will help to man the police department, which is currently understaffed.

Moreover, due to two police officers leaving the department right before Thanksgiving, the Civil Service Commission has been tasked with beginning the hiring process to fill the two full-time positions that are now vacant.

Later, Mayor Lance E. Colondo provided the monthly police report for November, which included 203 total police activity/calls for service, 31 crimes reported and investigated, 13 criminal arrests, two drug-related crimes, one Part 1 offense, 41 traffic citations issued, 22 warnings issued, four reportable accidents and 10 non-reportable accidents.

Additionally, there were 98 parking enforcement officer violations issued for the month of November and 54 officer-issued violations for a total of 152 parking tickets issued for the month.

The fire chief’s report for Vigilance Hose Company No. 1’s November incidents was not yet available, but the October report was provided instead. The report listed 37 total service calls, which included one dwelling fire, eight fire alarms, two motor vehicle accidents, one carbon monoxide alarm, one road hazard, one spill, one EMS assist, one wire problem and 21 mutual aid calls for eight fire alarms, five motor vehicle accidents, three brush fires, one gas leak, one carbon monoxide alarm, one vehicle fire, one structure fire and one rubbish fire.

Although residents are anxious about the ongoing discussion regarding the “chicken ordinance” that could potentially ban the possession of chickens, ducks and other birds in the borough, they will have to wait until January to resume discussion of the ordinance at the next Law Committee meeting. The committee will need to determine what they believe the best course of action will be and then recommend their decision to council in the coming months.

In other news, council unanimously approved Dec. 27, Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 as the borough’s Christmas tree pickup dates.

Councilman Charles Donello was congratulated during the meeting for the news that a $200,000 grant he applied for was approved. The grant will cover the $200,000 that the borough has already spent on the new recycling center facility project and will likely be the first of two to three grants needed to fully fund the $700,000 project.

The new facility will sit on 5.2 acres across the street from Gracedale Nursing Home and will also require approval from Upper Nazareth Township. Construction is projected to begin in fall 2025.

Following the discussion, council unanimously approved a motion to invite and honor the Nazareth Blue Eagles Marching Band for their championship 2024 fall competition season at a future meeting to be determined. This marks their fifth year in a row that they have won the competition.

“Five years in a row is just an incredible achievement,” expressed Councilman Crook.

Last, Councilman Carl R. Strye made a motion to officially turn on all Christmas lights that adorn the borough on Dec. 1 for all subsequent years, which council unanimously approved.

The decision was made based on there being confusion about the date they are turned on in recent years, which stems from the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting ceremony date not occurring until the middle of the month.

Several councilpersons opined that the chamber should be asked to change the name of the event to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” to avoid confusion in the future as well.

This year’s tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Circle. On the following day, Christmas in Nazareth will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown historic Nazareth. The event will include a holiday market, characters, music, food, fine craft vendors and the annual Elf Trail. Additionally, the Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held the same day at noon.

A special meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps building for passage of the 2025 borough budget. A half-mill tax increase is proposed. If approved, it will bring the borough’s total millage rate to 17.5 mills, which will increase the average assessed homestead’s tax bill by approximately $27.50 per year.

The next Nazareth Borough Council regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. at 6 p.m. An announcement will be made as to when the council meetings will return to Council Chambers. As of right now, that date is not known. If there is no announcement prior to the meeting, it will continue to be held in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps training room, which is located in the back of 519 Seip Ave.