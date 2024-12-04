Patricia A. Paff

Patricia A. Paff, 67, of Moore Township, formerly of Nazareth, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus, in Bethlehem Township.

Born in Wilson Borough, Pat was a daughter of the late Anthony Zopf and Anna (Weiss) Zopf, and step-daughter of the late Leonard Fattigatti. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1975, and Richard Kroll School of Cosmetology. Most recently, Pat was employed at Family & Friends Country Restaurant for the past 20 years, and she previously worked for 40 years as a nurse aide at Gracedale Nursing Home.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Ciresa, of Palmer Township; six grandchildren, Owen McGaughran and wife, Catherine, Austin McGaughran, Makayla McGaughran, Johnathon Fassl, Justin Fassl and Jaxon Batchelor; a great-grandson, Beckham Fassl; two brothers, Anthony Zopf and wife Karen, of Nazareth, and Phillip Zopf and wife, Lynette, of Oklahoma; two sisters, Elizabeth Telez and Joan Zopf-Faram, both of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was predeceased by her son, John “Boomer” Fassl, in 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Cross Road Baptist Church, 201 S. Second St., Bangor, PA 18013. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Cross Road Baptist Church, 201 S. Second St., Bangor, PA 18013.