Christmas spirit and ho-ho-holiday cheer came alive in Bath Borough this past Sunday night on Dec. 1, as residents gathered for the annual tree lighting ceremony. With twinkling lights, joyful carols and the unmistakable magic of Christmastime, this year’s celebration brought a heartwarming kickoff to the holiday season.

Despite the nip in the air, Monocacy Creek Park was buzzing with excitement. Families bundled up in cozy scarves and mittens could be seen smiling at one another in the glow of the towering tree’s colorful lights and while partaking in horse and carriage rides around the park. The scent of hot cocoa and cookies from Cub Pack 33 and Girl Scout Troop 8361 filled the air, all the while setting the perfect festive scene.

Bath’s Mayor Fiorella Mirabito takes great pride in making every borough resident feel seen, heard and cared for year-round, especially during the holidays. Unfortunately, this year, she was unable to host the ceremony due to the declining health of a loved one. Although she was unable to attend the ceremony, she sent her regards and blessings.

In her place was Borough Council President Frank Hesch, who can always be relied upon for his leadership and humor.

Father Christopher Butera from Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish led the crowd in an opening prayer for the tree lighting, asking the Lord to help the citizens of Bath to “faithfully fulfill our duties to care for one another, to work for the common good, and to pass on a legacy of love and service to future generations—ideals that this season exemplifies. … Strengthen the bonds of friendship and trust in our community. May this evening bring joy to all who gather here. Fill our hearts with gratitude, our homes with peace and this community with your manifest and abundant blessings.”

Next, Charlotte Raynor sang a stunning rendition of the national anthem. Her angelic voice captured the crowd’s attention from the first note, bringing chills to even those bundled up in several layers against the cold winter night air.

The George Wolf Elementary School Chorus also serenaded the crowd with a medley of Christmas carols and classics throughout the program.

Following, Pastor Terrence Walsh from St. John’s Lutheran Church led everyone in the blessing of the tree. Walsh prayed: “May all who stand in the light of this tree eagerly welcome the true light, which never fades. Bless this tree, oh Lord, that all who visit this tree will be touched by your love. Bless this tree, oh Lord, that those who look upon this tree will be filled with the love of God and neighbor. Bless this tree, so that all who pass by will be filled with hope. Bless this tree, that as it is Evergreen, so will hearts ever be filled with compassion.”

Every year, Mayor Mirabito selects someone in the community to bestow upon them the honor of lighting the tree. This year, she chose Bath Borough resident Joseph F. Andrews.

President Hesch then introduced Andrews, referring to him as “Joe,” and sharing a little bit of his story with residents. Born in Delaware in 1946, Andrews grew up in Bethlehem where he attended Liberty High School. Andrews ended up marrying the prom queen, the lovely, kind and thoughtful Phyllis, who would go on to become a Bath Borough Council member beloved by her peers and community. In January, they’ll be celebrating 59 years of marriage!

“Joe has a heart of gold and can be counted on whenever there is a need in the community or with one of his neighbors. This has been displayed in multiple ways. An example of this is how Joe was one of the first volunteers with the fire department to rescue stranded motorists during the snowstorms of the late 80s and early 90s using our snowmobiles. Joe continues this volunteerism to this day. He helped a great deal, devoting time to help complete the new Bath Borough Municipal Building. Whenever there is an event happening in the borough, Joe is right there to help, no questions asked for events such as Spuds ‘n Suds, Old Home Weekend and now serving on Bath’s America 250th Celebration Committee. For these efforts, Joe was nominated for and awarded the Northampton County Outstanding Senior Award,” continued Hesch.

Andrews then shared a few words with the audience before performing his honorary duty.

“As we gather here tonight to light this tree, it is a testament to the spirit of our community, togetherness, hope and joy. As we gaze at the lights, let us remember the true meaning of the season. May this season serve as a beacon of hope to our community and to those around us who may need a little extra light this holiday season. And to all of you, from my family to yours, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Andrews rejoiced.

After the George Wolf Elementary School Chorus sang a delightful version of “Feliz Navidad,” Andrews made his way to the once again functioning Monocacy Creek clock landmark.

After a countdown of five, Andrews flipped the switch and the lights covering the tree illuminated the night sky, filling the park in a kaleidoscope of colors. Applause filled the air as the dazzling display marked the start of the holiday season, with everyone basking in the shared joys of togetherness, family and community.

Children waited in anticipation for a visit from the big guy in red to arrive. Moments later, Santa Claus made a grand entrance as he rode in on a fire truck. He greeted children with his hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” and promised to listen to all of their holiday wishes before going back to the North Pole.

From the sound of children’s giggles, heard as they chased each other around the tree, to heartfelt reunions among neighbors, the event was a beautiful reminder of the close-knit community that Bath Borough cherishes. And as the crowd dispersed, many lingered for one last look at the radiant tree, its glow reflecting the warmth and unity of the borough.

Bath Borough’s annual tree lighting ceremony wasn’t just a celebration of the holidays—it was a celebration of togetherness, tradition and the magic of the season. Until next year, the memory of this twinkling night filled with love and laughter will keep the town aglow.