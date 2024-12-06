In 2012, four museum curators from China visited the Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum. They presented a symbol of Chinese culture to the museum. This symbol represents good fortune.

A few months ago, Mr. Keda Wang and three friends visited the museum. Mr. Wang was studying architectural history at the University of Pennsylvania. We asked him if he could give us more information about the symbol. Mr. Wang is currently in China, and he graciously forwarded this information to us.

Mr. Wang states, “The tapestry or textile is known as the ‘Yangxin butie,’ a handmade tapestry from Huangshi, Huhel Province. The embroidery on the piece in your museum’s collection features a tiger design in its center, which symbolizes protection from evil and the safeguarding of new life. It is surrounded by peony patterns, which represent good fortune. Originally used as scarves or bibs for babies and children, this handcrafted textile later became a popular local souvenir or gift because of its vibrant colors, exquisite craftsmanship and auspicious connotations.”

Mr. Wang continues, “Huangshi, the hometown of this textile, is home to one of China’s earliest cement companies, the Huaxin Cement Company, established in 1907. In 1946, after World War II, this cement factory underwent a massive reconstruction; two of its three rotary kilns were imported from the United States. This history links the factory’s heritage to that of the American cement industry.”

“At the end of the 20th century, this factory was the most productive cement facility in China. However, the oldest factory site ceased production in 2005 and was converted into a museum and cultural park. Most of the factory has been preserved as a national heritage site, and the renovated factory campus is now a popular attraction in the local area,” says Wang.

Mr. Wang and his friends have uploaded their podcast episode about visiting the museum.

He states, “We’ve been getting very warm feedback. In particular, many of our subscribers have written to us to share information about the handcrafted textile that the guests from the cement museum in China brought here.”

Mr. Wang concluded by saying he looks forward to revisiting the Atlas Museum next year when he returns to the United States.

We thank Mr. Wang for shedding light on the background of this symbol, given to the museum over ten years ago.

See you in two weeks from the cement borough.