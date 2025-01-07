The Northampton Borough Council kicked off 2025 with its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 2. With the new year came new appointments to borough boards as well as updates on infrastructure and other upcoming projects.

During the meeting, Donald Szerencits and Councilman Kenneth Hall were reappointed to the Northampton Borough Planning Commission. Both will serve a four-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2028.

In addition, David Shields from the Keycodes Inspection Agency was appointed as the borough’s building code official, while Lehigh Engineering Associates was named the borough’s sewage enforcement officer.

In other news, the borough was awarded two new grants for 2025. The first is a $20,000 grant from Grow NorCo, which will be used for playground equipment at Canal Street Park. The second is a $7,000 grant for the borough’s Movies in the Park program.

Borough Manager Brian Welsko said this grant will “provide a good place for kids and parents to go on a Friday night.”

Several borough projects are also being worked on, from road work to infrastructure to new ordinances for public safety and welfare. However, Borough Mayor Tony Pristash urged residents to be patient, especially when it comes to road work.

“Projects have seasonality,” he said. Some cannot be done during the winter due to supplies and resources, he continued. However, Welsko, council and borough staff are doing everything they can to push them along.

One proposed ordinance council will begin working on is banning overnight tractor-trailer parking on borough property, something the borough has experienced issues with recently.

The borough has also invested in a new app to help manage zoning, code enforcement and public works projects. The app includes tools for permits, automated public works project listings, interdepartmental communications and even a reporting tool for residents. Welsko said this new tool will be cheaper than the current platform the borough uses.

“It is a step forward in the right direction,” said Welsko.

With these updates, members of council are looking ahead to a successful 2025.

“2025 will bring a new chapter,” said Councilman Ronald Knopf. “Let’s make Northampton the borough of opportunity.”