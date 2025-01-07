1 of 2

The Willowbrook Road Bridge Project, County Bridge No. 124, is now complete and officially reopened to traffic on Jan. 3.

Originally constructed in 1958, the previous Willowbrook Road Bridge was a steel I-beam structure with a metal grate deck. Due to structural deterioration, the bridge had been subject to a 20-ton weight restriction and was included in the county’s Public-Private Partnership (P3) Bridge replacement program. This initiative aimed to address the needs of 33 county bridges requiring replacement or rehabilitation.

The engineering design for the new prestressed concrete box beam bridge was finalized in July 2023. Prior to the construction, two underground utilities—most notably a critical 30-inch water main owned by the City of Bethlehem—needed to be relocated. The relocation of the water main began in early February 2024 and was completed by March. Following this, UGI relocated their gas main in early April 2024 to clear the work area.

The bridge officially closed on July 8, 2024, with construction commencing on July 29, 2024. The existing bridge was demolished, and new cast-in-place concrete abutments were installed to support the new structure. Paving and guardrail installation were completed in December, paving the way for today’s reopening.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of the Willowbrook Road Bridge, which is vital for local transportation and community connectivity,” said Executive McClure. “This project not only enhances the safety and functionality of our infrastructure but also reflects our commitment to investing in Northampton County’s future.”

Allen Township residents are ecstatic that the project has been officially completed.

“I’m just so happy that the bridge is finally finished because it inconvenienced a lot of drivers going in and out of the area to have to use alternate routes for what felt like a really long time!” said one resident.

Residents and motorists can now safely traverse the newly constructed bridge, which is expected to serve the community for many years to come.