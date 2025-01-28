The Northampton Borough Pool is undergoing several renovations so residents can enjoy it to its fullest this summer. Work on the public pool is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

It was announced during the Jan. 16 council meeting that the pool’s pumps, plumbing and filtration will be updated in February. In spring, the borough also plans to repaint the pool, a wishlist item of council for several pool seasons.

In addition to pool renovations, Public Works is preparing to replace damaged playground equipment and install Valentine’s Day decorations throughout the borough. They will also be repairing the borough’s band trailer to make it rentable again for the 2025 season. The borough charges $300 for renting the trailer. Since the trailer was purchased by the borough, local organizations have regularly requested it for their summer festivals.

In other news, council announced that recycling bins are available to the public. They can be picked up in the borough office and cost $5.

2025 will also see a new administrative home for the borough’s code enforcement office. The office has moved from its current office in the municipal building to a new office next to the Atlas Cement Museum. Visitors can follow the hallway from the lobby to reach the new office.

Finally, rental registration renewals for 2025 have begun. So far, $3,900 in registration fees have already been paid to the borough. Garbage payments for 2025 are also currently being collected. So far, the borough has processed $214,653.76 in garbage fees.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.