Patricia A. Polakovich

Patricia A. (Lahuta) Polakovich, 84, formerly of Victoria Drive, Allentown, died peacefully late Saturday evening Jan. 18, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hecktown Oaks Campus, Easton. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Polakovich, who passed in 2013. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Pauline (Cesanek) Lahuta.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. In her early years, she was employed as an elementary school teacher by the Pen Argyl School District. She attended Notre Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Northampton High School, later graduating from Kutztown University. She enjoyed NASCAR, NFL Pittsburgh Steelers football, reading, playing cards and puzzles.

Survivors: Daughters, Regina Lilly, of Lehighton, Paula Polakovich and fiancé Matt Bernhard, of Bath, Alicia, wife of Sean Deppe, of Slatington, and Krista, wife of Stephen Jones, of Bethlehem; son, Joseph W. Polakovich and companion Jennifer Wargo, of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Janelle, Tyler, Payton, Natalie and Harrison; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.

Services: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment, Holy Savior RC Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Peaceable Kingdom, Inc., P.O. Box 424, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.