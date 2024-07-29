During the July 23 Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting, it was announced that a final inspection of the maintenance building has been scheduled for August 1. Pine Run Construction, the contractors who will be building the fuel island for the township, have submitted several items to Township Engineer Michael Muffley for review. The final coat of blacktop will be completed before the inspection takes place, and the loan which funded the construction of the building is expected to be paid in full by the time the project is finished.

The recreation board did a final review of a resolution concerning the use of township facilities, then returned it to supervisors for a vote. The cost of renting township baseball fields has been increased, and it was determined that the home teams will be asked to supply their own materials. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

As discussed during the township’s June 11 meeting, an ordinance was advertised in regards to establishing a speed limit on Mulberry Drive between Long Lane Road and Laurel Drive. Board member David Hess inquired as to whether there have been complaints about speeding drivers in that vicinity. Township Manager Alice Rehrig said there have been many complaints, and also concerns expressed for pedestrian safety. It was confirmed that the township’s traffic engineer agreed with the plan. The board voted to set the speed limit on that stretch of Mulberry Drive to 25 mph.

Rehrig informed the board that she has received preliminary notice from PennDOT of their plans to conduct road work in the township from February to September of 2025. In particular, they will be working on the Route 873 bridge and traffic will be limited to one lane during that time. It was noted that Route 873 is a state road and not under the board’s jurisdiction, so residents who have any issues or questions are advised to contact State Rep. Zach Mako’s office.

Copies of official maps of Slatington and Washington Township have been sent to Lehigh Township. Both municipalities are making some zoning changes and are required to share them with neighboring townships. The members of the board will review the maps and discuss them at the next meeting.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe has conferred with the bond counsel for the new loan being sought by the Municipal Authority, for which the Board of Supervisors will be the guarantors. He assured the board that the new loan is a payout loan, rather than a balloon loan like the previous one, and the terms are highly favorable.

Backenstoe also reported he has been alerted by Neil Ettinger that a township decision concerning solar fields is being appealed in court. He explained that the proprietor wanted to place the solar fields in an area where the ordinance had changed, and that the Zoning Board had listened to the request and denied it. The decision is being appealed on grounds of exclusionary zoning, however Backenstoe attended a Zoning meeting and explained the ordinance is not exclusionary, nor is the applicant entitled to a variance. Both he and Ettinger will be appearing in court to provide evidence that the Zoning Board acted properly.

Katherine Mack inquired about the township’s updated budget, which was promised to show the changes caused by the recent lawsuit payout for a former police officer’s settlement. Mack cited that she’d like to know which subsections of the general fund will specifically provide it. Board member David Hess said the details should be sorted by the board’s next meeting, and the resolution will be posted on the township website once it has been adopted. The wording of the ordinance will, when compared with the published 2024 budget, make it clear which subsections of the general fund have been affected.

The board then adjourned the meeting, noting they were going to hold an executive session but would not be taking any action.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.