Dolores E. Kohutka

Dolores E. Kohutka, 85, of Norwalk, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at Notre Dame Convalescent Home in Norwalk. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Robert Troilo and Elizabeth (Pepe) Troilo. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Richard P. DeHaven and George Kohutka.

Dolores worked for many years as an elementary school teacher in the Reading School District and the Catasauqua School District, and was active at the United Church of Christ Women’s Group, the church of her husband, Dick DeHaven. She was a life member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the PSERS. She was also active with the Lake Region Choraliers and past newsletter editor for the Lake Region Social Club in Haines City, Fla. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish in Bath, Pa., where she lived for many years.

She is survived by several stepsons and stepdaughters and their children, from her husbands’ previous marriages.

Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at noon on Thursday in the Chapel at Notre Dame Convalescent Home, Norwalk, Conn. Burial was held on Friday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sacred Heart Church, Bath, Pa. or Notre Dame Convalescent and Rehabilitation Home in Norwalk, Conn. For an online guestbook, visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com.

Terrance L. McIntosh

Terrance L. McIntosh, 76, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Complete Care at Lehigh, Macungie, Pa. Born on Feb. 24, 1948, in Fountain Hill, Pa., he was the son of the late Cecil McIntosh and the late Esther (Warnke) Wohlbach. Terry and his wife, the former Carolyn A. Temos, observed their 58th wedding anniversary in April. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. during the Vietnam War. Terry worked as a police officer for the Bath Police Dept. and later the Colonial Regional Police Dept. for 32 years, until retiring in 2010.

Terry was a member of the F.O.P., Le-Hampton Lodge #35; a lifetime member of the East-Bath Rod and Gun Club and served as the past president of the Bath Chemical, Engine & Hose Company No. 1 Social Hall. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially taking trips to Potter County and Canada with his friends.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Carolyn, he will be missed by his two daughters, Michele Holota, Heather L. McIntosh; son, Anthony F. McIntosh; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a half brother Thomas L. Thomas; and two half sisters, Deborah Haase and Doralee Phillips. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Jacquelyn Birk, his brother, Timothy McIntosh, and his step father, Howard Wohlbach.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Military honors will follow the service. Interment will be private with family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the McIntosh family are appreciated to cover unexpected expenses.

Allen J. Weiss

Allen J. Weiss, 75 of Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Northampton (East Allen Township), Pa., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens, S.C. Born Jan. 17, 1949 in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron A. Weiss and Eleanore E. (Fenstermacher) Weiss. He was the husband of Bernice F. (Creyer) Weiss, with whom he would have shared 51 years of marriage this Dec. 1, 2024.

Allen was a 1967 graduate of Northampton Senior High School, who was last employed as a Test Technician for Mack Trucks Test Center, Allentown, Pa. for 30 years before retiring in September 2007. Allen served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Surviving along with his wife Bernice are sons, Jeffery A., of California, and Michael S. and wife Laura of Mauldin, S.C.; two granddaughters; Molly and Zoey, sister, Sharon Heck of Wescosville, Pa.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Family and friends may call Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Contributions: May be made in his memory to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.