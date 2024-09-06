During their Aug. 27 meeting, Allen Township Supervisors warned residents that this year’s Election Day may bring busy traffic and lines. The presidential election always brings out more voters than local elections or primaries, and this election marks a new polling place for residents.

Allen Township’s polling location will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1335 Old Carriage Rd. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is predicted that the Howertown Road Bridge will be reopened by this time, meaning traffic will be approaching the church from Howertown Road. Supervisors worried that exiting traffic could pose dangers as drivers attempt to turn left toward Howertown.

To help facilitate safer traffic flows, Supervisors discussed potentially placing guidance signage around the polling location. Because Election Day is on a work day, it will be difficult to employ fire police volunteers during the 13-hour stretch.

Supervisors also warned residents that lines could be long come Election Day. They encouraged residents to vote by mail if able, or carpool to limit traffic and parking issues.

In other news, Supervisors released two security reductions for the High Meadow subdivision development. Phase One’s release was for $315,171.62 and Phase 2 was for $12,708.01.

Supervisors also approved a sound system quote for the new municipal building. This new, integrated sound system will be installed by resident Bob Bysher, who has helped the township with video and audio needs in the past. The quote for the equipment and installation is $11,847.42.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 4714 Indian Trail Rd., Northampton. Supervisors intend to discuss the 2025 budget during this meeting.